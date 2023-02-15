Brooklyn man charged in attempted robbery, shooting at jewelry store

The NYPD has charged 45-year-old Joseph Gonzalez with attempted murder after police said he tried to rob a jewelry store at gunpoint in Brooklyn.

According to police, Gonzalez was seen earlier this month on surveillance video going into the A&M jewelry store on 5th Avenue in the Sunset Park section holding a gun with a large magazine attached.

Gonzalez then allegedly demanded items from the store and opened fire, grazing a 24-year-old store employee, police said.

He then ran out of the store without taking anything, police said.

EMS took the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

Other charges against him include robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.