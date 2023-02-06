Man opens fire during NYC jewelry store robbery

A man opened fire inside a New York City jewelry store on Sunday afternoon during a robbery attempt.

The man went into A&M jewelry store just before 2 p.m. on 5th Ave. in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn.

The man was already holding the handgun with a large magazine attached to it when he went into the store.

He then demanded items from the store. The robber then opened fire, grazing a 24-year-old store employee with one of the shots. The man then ran out of the store without taking anything.

EMS took the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, in stable condition.

The NYPD released a video of the incident in hopes that someone would help recognize the armed robber.