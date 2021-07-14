Brooklyn man robbed twice after falling asleep in front of his building

article

A man who fell asleep outside of his Brooklyn apartment building was robbed, not once but twice.

The NYPD says it happened outside the 32-year-old man's Bedford-Stuyvesant building.

The man fell asleep on his front stoop at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021.

A short time later a dark-skinned man approached him and took his messenger bag that contained a laptop.

And then just after 5 a.m. a Hispanic man approached the victim and took his phone and wallet from his pants pocket. Among the items inside the victim's wallet were a debit card and a credit card. That man used the victim's debit card to make unauthorized purchases at a store a short time later.

Police have not made any arrests. They released a photo of the man who is accused of taking the wallet from when he used the debit card.

