Man found stabbed to death in Brooklyn apartment, one arrested: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after a stabbing in Brooklyn left 1 dead and a 35-year-old under arrest.

According to authorities, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a home on 135 Elmira Loop in East New York to conduct a wellness check.

Upon arrival, they discovered an unconscious and unresponsive adult man inside of an apartment with stab wounds to his head and body. EMS responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody, and charges against him are pending.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending proper family notification.

