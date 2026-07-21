NYC man faces arson charge for allegedly setting Times Square school bus fire after Knicks championship

The Brief A Brooklyn man was charged with arson for allegedly setting an empty school bus on fire in Times Square. Authorities said Jonathan Strahs, 30, was caught on surveillance video entering and exiting the bus before it went up in flames. It happened hours after the Knicks won the NBA title, while fans were celebrating in the streets.



A Brooklyn man faces a federal arson charge for allegedly setting a school bus on fire in Times Square after the New York Knicks clinched the NBA championship.

What we know:

Authorities said Jonathan Strahs, 30, was caught on surveillance video entering and exiting the bus, which was parked after shuttling fans to MetLife Stadium for a World Cup match, shortly before it went up in flames at around 2:45 a.m. on June 14.

The bus stopped on West 42nd Street, between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, where fans were flooding the streets in celebration of the Knicks' victory over the San Antonio Spurs and first NBA title since 1973.

Investigators said the fire fully engulfed the bus and spread to another vehicle before the FDNY responded and put it out.

What they're saying:

"This fire, set on a busy street during a night of celebration, put the lives of bystanders and first responders at risk. The work of our agencies has removed a dangerous individual from the streets of New York City and the FDNY will continue to work closely with our public safety partners to keep New Yorkers safe," FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said.

Strahs was arrested early Monday morning at his home following investigations by the FDNY, NYPD and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, officials said.

"This arrest reflects the strength of our partnership with ATF and NYPD, and the diligence of our Fire Marshals in following the evidence through an extensive and complex investigation," Bonsignore said.

Strahs was charged with one count of federal arson.