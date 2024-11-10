Brooklyn man arrested after alleged attempt to separate young boy from father: NYPD

A man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a young boy and trying to separate him from his father while walking in Brooklyn, police said.

Police arrested 28-year-old Stephan Stowe.

It happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Saturday when a 45-year-old man was walking his 6-year-old son on Kingston Avenue in Crowne Heights.

Police said he was unsuccessful as the father held on.

No injuries have been reported about the young boy or the father.

