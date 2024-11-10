Expand / Collapse search

Brooklyn man arrested after alleged attempt to separate young boy from father: NYPD

Published  November 10, 2024 3:10pm EST
BROOKLYN - A man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a young boy and trying to separate him from his father while walking in Brooklyn, police said.

Police arrested 28-year-old Stephan Stowe. 

It happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Saturday when a 45-year-old man was walking his 6-year-old son on Kingston Avenue in Crowne Heights.

Police said he was unsuccessful as the father held on.

No injuries have been reported about the young boy or the father.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.