Brooklyn goldfish pond destroyed overnight, community rallies to restore

The Brooklyn puddle that caused a big splash for housing goldfish was reportedly ruined overnight Monday.

The makeshift pond was originally created after Bed-Stuy residents noticed a flooded tree pit caused by a leaky fire hydrant and decided to turn it into an impromptu aquarium.

The community typically takes turns watching over the pond from their apartments. However, around 9 p.m., when no one was watching, the pond was vandalized.

Neighbors quickly responded after a post on Reddit revealed the pond had been destroyed.

"It was fresh when I came. It was like a crime scene... dead fish. I buried a few tonight," said nearby resident Devang Shah.

After lining the tree bed with rocks and bricks, the residents bought 100 common goldfish for $16 and released them into the water. The tiny fish swimming in the shallow basin soon became a neighborhood attraction, with locals dubbing it the "Hancock Street Bed-Stuy Aquarium."

FOX 5's Briella Tomassetti reported seeing broken shelves on the street near the puddle, along with a small burial site for some of the goldfish that died in the attack.

Nearly five fish perished during the vandalism, and some were buried under rocks near the pond.

"It's very unfortunate that, you know, some vandals came through and took something away or tried to take something away from a community that was very, very loved," another resident said.

While it's still unclear who destroyed the pond, the community hopes surveillance footage will help identify the culprits.

Despite concerns from city officials and backlash from animal rights advocates, the neighborhood remains determined to keep the pond intact.

A GoFundMe page for the pond has already raised more than $2,800 of its $5000 goal.

As of Tuesday morning, the community has restored most of the mini-pond. Neighbors plan to use the funds to purchase a solar-powered filter and plexiglass to protect the fish during the cooler months.

Additionally, the community has organized a goldfish adoption event for local kids this weekend.