Livery cab driver in custody after attack on cousins that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured

Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a brutal attack on a pair of cousins on Thursday morning that left 1 person dead and another badly injured.

Authorities say that 33-year-old Sergio Zamora-Mendoza has been charged with manslaughter and assault after the shocking December 7 attack.

Police say that just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Zamora-Mendoza got into a dispute with the victims, 66-year-old Carlos Guaman, and a 52-year-old.

The dispute escalated before Zamora-Mendoza got out of the vehicle and repeatedly punched the pair in the head, leaving both on the ground unconscious before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where Guaman was pronounced dead. The other victim remains in critical condition.