Brooklyn 'influencer' charged in repeated dine-and-dash scheme at upscale NYC restaurants

The Brief A woman accused of posing as a food influencer allegedly dined and dashed at top restaurants across New York City. Police say she’s been arrested several times in recent weeks for theft of services. The New York Post reports she often posed as a content creator to avoid paying for expensive meals.



A Brooklyn woman accused of posing as a food influencer to scam upscale New York City restaurants has been arrested several times in recent weeks, according to a report from The New York Post.

What we know:

The New York Post said the suspect is 34-year-old Pei Chung, who reportedly flaunted designer labels like Prada heels, Louis Vuitton handbags and Hermès belts while documenting her restaurant visits for her 13,000 Instagram followers.

Police told New York Post that Chung’s spree began in late October and included high-end eateries such as Peter Luger Steak House, Francie, Lavender Lake, Meadowsweet and Motorino Pizza.

At the Michelin-starred Francie in Williamsburg, she dined on foie gras, carpaccio, bucatini, lamb and hot-chocolate mousse totaling $188, then tried to barter "exposure" for payment, according to the NY Post. "She wanted to trade pictures and a blog post for the meal," co-owner John Winterman told the Post.

When her credit cards were declined, she promised she was "waiting for money from her family," Winterman said. Staff refused further service, but Chung allegedly returned on Nov. 7 for another $83 meal, refused to pay again, and was handcuffed at the bar as diners continued eating.

Just a day earlier, she’d allegedly racked up a $97 tab at Lavender Lake and walked out without paying. Police also linked her to an Oct. 27 visit to Peter Luger, where she was said to have hid in the restroom after running up a $146 bill and later alluded to offering sexual favors instead of payment, according to restaurant manager Jeckson Leonardo.

"She asked if there was anything else she could do because she didn’t want to pay," Leonardo told the New York Post, adding officers escorted her out after she refused.

Chung’s alleged scam continued into Nov. 11 at Motorino Pizza, where she refused to pay a $135 tab and was again arrested, police said.

Despite the arrests, Chung’s social-media feed remains filled with glossy posts of the same meals she never paid for — including a rave review of her Peter Luger steak, writing, "The fat melts like silk."

What they're saying:

Restaurant owners say incidents like this not only hurt small businesses already operating on tight margins but also cast a layer of suspicion upon legitimate influencers who collaborate with restaurants.

Police are reminding businesses to verify agreements and report any suspicious "brand deals" that sound too good to be true.