Brooklyn Holocaust memorial vandalized

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a monument at the Holocaust Memorial Park in Brooklyn was vandalized.

The graffiti, a series of drawings, and Russian words and curses were discovered Sunday morning.

New York State Assemblyman William Colton said that while the drawings were not anti-Semitic, as had been previously reported, the graffiti dishonored what the memorial represents.

"The offense here is that someone would desecrate, deface a monument that is dedicated to making sure that never again do we see the violence in the Holocaust repeated," Colton said.

The incident is the second act of vandalism directed at Sheepshead Bay's Jewish community. Last Wednesday, someone sprayed graffiti on the side of Congregation Beth Shalom on Avenue X, roughly a mile from the memorial.

Both of the incidents come as authorities are looking for the person who destroyed a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside a Hindu temple in Richmond Hill, Queens last week.

Community members have removed the graffiti from the Holocaust Memorial in Brooklyn.