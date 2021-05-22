Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves 52-year-old man dead

article

A 52-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Bedford-Stuyvestant on Friday night.

According to the NYPD, the victim, Wayne Reed, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was struck around 10:20 p.m. on Bedford Avenue.

First responders found him with trauma to his head, unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to Interfaith Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation determined that the male pedestrian was attempting to cross Bedford Avenue heading westbound at the intersection of Quincy Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Bedford Avenue. The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Police have not released any information about the make or model of the vehicle they are searching for.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.

