Hit-and-run driver critically injures 83-year-old in Brooklyn

An 83-year-old man has been hospitalized in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to police.

Police say the man was near 6th Avenue and Union Street in Park Slope around 2:30 p.m. when the vehicle slammed into him.

The NYPD says the driver took off.

So far, no arrests have been made, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

More than 15,000 pedestrians and cyclists have been injured on New York City streets in the past year, according to NYPD.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 NY anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.