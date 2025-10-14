Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves 11-year-old boy in critical condition

By
Published  October 14, 2025 2:09am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
Police say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. at Avenue V and Ocean Parkway. No arrests have been made.

The Brief

    • An 11-year-old boy was struck by a black sedan while riding a scooter at Avenue V and Ocean Parkway, police said.
    • The driver fled the scene; the car was later found abandoned at 1801 Ocean Parkway.
    • A 25-year-old man was also hit by debris and taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition, while the child remains critical.

NEW YORK - An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding a scooter in Brooklyn, police said. 

What we know:

Police say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. at Avenue V and Ocean Parkway. 

They also say the driver fled the scene and that a black sedan was later found abandoned at 1801 Ocean Parkway. 

Dig deeper:

A 25-year-old man was also hit by debris from the collision and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. 

The child was transported to the same hospital in critical condition. 

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

The Source: This report is based on information from police. 

