Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves 11-year-old boy in critical condition
NEW YORK - An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding a scooter in Brooklyn, police said.
What we know:
Police say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. at Avenue V and Ocean Parkway.
They also say the driver fled the scene and that a black sedan was later found abandoned at 1801 Ocean Parkway.
Dig deeper:
A 25-year-old man was also hit by debris from the collision and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
The child was transported to the same hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.