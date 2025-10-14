Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves 11-year-old boy in critical condition

The Brief An 11-year-old boy was struck by a black sedan while riding a scooter at Avenue V and Ocean Parkway, police said. The driver fled the scene; the car was later found abandoned at 1801 Ocean Parkway. A 25-year-old man was also hit by debris and taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition, while the child remains critical.



An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding a scooter in Brooklyn, police said.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. at Avenue V and Ocean Parkway.

They also say the driver fled the scene and that a black sedan was later found abandoned at 1801 Ocean Parkway.

Dig deeper:

A 25-year-old man was also hit by debris from the collision and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The child was transported to the same hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.