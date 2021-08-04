Brooklyn gang of rappers faces gun trafficking charges

article

Federal prosecutors have filed charges against nine alleged rappers and gang members in connection with a firearms trafficking operation that allegedly brought dozens of guns from Georgia to New York City.

The operation went on from August 2020 until about April 2021.

An indictment alleges that James Thomas and Courtney Schloss men used a Georgia resident to buy at least 87 guns from six federal firearms licensees in Georgia.

They would allegedly make orders for specific firearms from customers in New York and elsewhere and sometimes collected money via mobile banking apps.

They would then take some guns to New York by bus to sell, some to felony who are prohibited from possessing guns.

Prosecutors say Schloss is a member of the Brooklyn-based gang known as the "Blixky Gang" and that many of the people who bought guns were also members of the same gang.

The indictment claims that the "Blixky Gang is comprised largely of aspiring rappers and its members have produced several music videos. Prosecutors say some of the illegal weapons were used in the music videos.

One video entitled "Guns in the Booth" appears to have been produced in New York City. It shows several people brandishing firearms and shows stacks of cash with guns on them.

Prosecutors say one of the guns was used to shoot at NYPD officers in the Bronx on Feb. 21, 2021.



The names of all of the defendants in the indictment included:

James Thomas, also known as "Spazz"

Duvaughn Wilson, also known as "Dupree"

Courtney Schloss, also known as "Bway" or "Balenci"

Ken Alexander, also known as "Ryu"

Argam Taj, also known as "Sour"

Samuel Taj, also known as "Sosa"

Christopher Machado, also known as "Chris Elite"

Harlie Ramos, also known as "White Girl"

Jamel Thomas "Mel"