Brooklyn fire: FDNY responding to house fire, possible explosion in Gravesend

At least two houses have been destroyed in a fire and possible explosion in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

Firefighters received a call about a fire at 67 and 69 Bay 35th Street at about 7:12 a.m. There were unconfirmed reports of an explosion.

Video from the scene shows a massive emergency response with firefighters pouring water onto the houses. More than 100 firefighters have responded to the incident.

Debris can be seen on the ground throughout the residential neighborhood.

It was not clear if any other houses were affected. So far, there were no reported injuries, said fire officials at the scene.

A resident told FOX 5 News she had smelled gas throughout the night and that neighbors called the gas company repeatedly. There was no confirmation of a gas explosion.

Another resident said he heard what sounded like a "car explosion."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.