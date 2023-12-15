Brooklyn apartment building fire leaves 4 injured

An apartment building caught fire early Friday morning in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, leaving four people with injuries.

FDNY received a call just before 4 a.m. for a reported fire on the first floor of the building located on Kingsland Avenue, near Meeker Avenue.

The fire happened at the apartment building located on Kingsland Avenue, near Meeker Avenue, the FDNY said. (Citizen app)

According to the FDNY, the fire reached four alarms before it was placed under control.

At least four people suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.