2 found dead after fire tears through Brooklyn apartment building

Two people were found dead after a fire broke out on Sunday at an apartment building in Brooklyn, the FDNY said.

The blaze erupted just before 7 p.m. on Bay 29th Street, between Bath Avenue and Benson Avenue, in Bath Beach.

According to the FDNY, 60 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the fire, which spread to several units and took around an hour to get under control. Two firefighters were injured, but are expected to be OK.

The identities of the two victims were unknown at the time.

The FDNY will determine the cause of the fire.