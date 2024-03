article

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene at 2:43 a.m. and saw the man, identified as Christian Montrose, with a gunshot wound to his mouth and torso.

Montrose was taken to the Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.