Brooklyn double shooting leaves one dead

A double shooting in Brooklyn early on Friday left one man dead and another hospitalized.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the Gravesend neighborhood.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside a home on Brighton Court.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. A 46-year-old man had gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and a 30-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the right leg.

EMS took the first victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island but it was too late to save his life.

EMS took the second victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, in stable condition.

Police say they have not made any arrests in the case. The name of the man who died was not immediately released.