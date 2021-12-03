Brooklyn double shooting leaves one dead
NEW YORK - A double shooting in Brooklyn early on Friday left one man dead and another hospitalized.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the Gravesend neighborhood.
The NYPD responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside a home on Brighton Court.
Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. A 46-year-old man had gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and a 30-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the right leg.
Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters
EMS took the first victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island but it was too late to save his life.
EMS took the second victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, in stable condition.
Police say they have not made any arrests in the case. The name of the man who died was not immediately released.
Advertisement