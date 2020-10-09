Brooklyn Diocese, Jewish group sue Cuomo over COVID-19 closures

The Brooklyn Diocese and Jewish Orthodox leaders filed lawsuits against the State of New York over the newly ordered closures and restrictions placed on religious institutions due to spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Approximately 300 public and private schools, non-essential businesses and houses of worship in New York City were ordered closed this week due to the alarming rise in cases mostly in Brooklyn and Queens. Other areas outside the 'red zone' were ordered to reduce capacity.

Most of the neighborhoods targeted by the restrictions are home to part of the city’s large Orthodox Jewish community, where many religious schools resumed in-person instruction in early September.

The Brooklyn federal court complaint seeks a protective order blocking Cuomo's executive order.

"We are trying to protect the most fundamental freedom that we have under the First Amendment- our free exercise of religion," Randy Mastro, Attorney for the Brooklyn Diocese, told FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.' "And, here, for the Diocese of Brooklyn, these churches in Brooklyn and Queens, they have done everything the right way There has been no outbreak or spread of coronavirus in Diocese churches."

Twenty-eight churches and parishes are part of the lawsuit.

"This decision goes too far. This decision sweeps too broadly. This decision is wrong. If there are areas of concern, address them in a targeted way. If there are communities of concern, address them in a targeted way. It shuts down all houses of worship. There is absolutely no basis for doing it to these Catholic churches and parishes."

Gov. Cuomo has said that the religious institutions are required to follow the law.

Fines for social distancing and mask violations are up to $1,000 a day. Fines for the sponsors of mass gatherings are $15,000.

"The severity of the problem will determine the response," said Cuomo.