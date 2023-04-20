Brooklyn deli worker attacked, nearly stabbed and shot by suspect

The NYPD is looking for a man they said punched and attempted to stab a deli worker, before firing two gunshots into the Canarsie, Brooklyn store.

It happened Saturday around 9:55 a.m. when the suspect entered the deli located at 1376 Rockaway Parkway and began arguing with the 41-year-old male employee.

According to police, the suspect punched the employee and attempted to stab him with a knife before exiting the store.

Photos of the suspect wanted in the incident. (NYPD)

He then returned a short time later with a gun and shot two rounds into the store, police said.

The suspect fled in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV northbound on E 96th St.

The employee refused medical attention on scene. There were no reported injuries following the shooting.

The suspect is described as a male, bald, and believed to be 50-60-years old. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Last month, a man was killed, and another was wounded, following a double shooting at a Bronx bodega, police said.

The shooting happened inside and outside Zoom Zoom Deli Grill on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.