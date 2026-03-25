Brooklyn daycare director allegedly embezzled nearly $3M, used for trips and WWE tickets

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The Brief Murielle Misczak, a citizen of Switzerland and director of Kinderhaus Brooklyn, has been accused of embezzling $2.75 million from tuition fees. Misczak, who became the director in 2020 after working as a program coordinator for seven years, allegedly spent over $350,000 on professional wrestling events. She has been charged with one count of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property.



The head of a private daycare and preschool in Brooklyn has been charged with embezzling nearly $3 million in tuition.

$2.75M in tuition fees reportedly embezzled

What we know:

Murielle Misczak, a citizen of Switzerland and director of Kinderhaus Brooklyn, has been accused of embezzling $2.75 million from tuition fees.

Misczak, who became the director in 2020 after working as a program coordinator for seven years, allegedly spent:

$650,000 on travel and entertainment

Over $150,000 on ride-sharing services

Over $150,000 on food delivery services

Of the $650,000 spent on entertainment, Misczak specifically spent over $350,000 on professional wrestling events.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 23: Bayley in action against Asuka during Monday Night RAW at TD Garden on March 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images) Expand

She has been charged with one count of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property.