Brooklyn cyclist killed in hit-and-run by Tesla on Meserole Street: police

The Brief A 32-year-old woman was hit by a car while biking in Brooklyn. The driver of the car did not stop after the collision, police say. Police are continuing their investigation.



Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving a bicyclist in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call at the intersection of Meserole Street and Leonard Street at 2:36 a.m. They found a 32-year-old woman, later identified as Alexandra Huggins, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS transported her to Woodhull Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that a blue Tesla, traveling westbound on Meserole Street, struck Huggins as she was biking south on Leonard Street.

The driver did not stop after the collision, according to police.

Police are seeking any information from the public that could lead to the identification and arrest of the driver involved in this incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver and the current status of the investigation remain unknown. Authorities have not released any additional details about potential witnesses or suspects.