Brooklyn concrete plant accused of violating laws, causing health issues

Residents are accusing a concrete batch plant located in the heart of Greenpoint, Brooklyn of violating local laws.

They also said since the dust is so bad, they are constantly getting sick.

"It quickly became evident that there was going to be some problems," Jen Rasmussen said.

Jen Rasmussen said that they can see the concrete batch plant facility, DKN Ready Mix from their roof.

"We've gotten air quality readings as high as the 500's," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen and his wife Maria Aparo are concerned for the health and safety of their family.

The couple says the concrete batch plant which has been operating on Green Street for about six months is not following the rules.

They say besides noise and pollution, there are now cracks in their building which call for immediate action from the company and the city.

"We've recorded decibel levels over 100 decibels down on the street, which, of course, is not only an issue, not only just like an annoyance, it is also like damaging, not only to us but to the workers. We've had damage to the building because as they're breaking up cement it, they lift it with the front end loader and drop it down to the ground, and it shakes the whole building," Rasmussen said.

The vibration caused cracks in their building. The Department of Buildings has also issued two violations related to the cracked walls.

"It would not be the first buildings come crumbling down in New York City. So a wait and see scenario is just unacceptable," Aparo said.

The Department of Buildings records show an inspection of the property was conducted in April. During the inspection, the DOB was made aware DKN Ready Mix does not have a legal certificate of occupancy.

The facility operates under the previous owners CO. The lot was previously used for the sale of used cars, parts, and scrap metal. DOB issued a violation to the property owner which can cost DKN Ready Mix $6,250 and or their permits.

"They're operating without the correct certificate of occupancy. How did that, how did that slide?" Aparo said.

A group of officials on the local, state and federal level sent a letter to the facility's owner and to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation requesting an investigation into the new concrete plant.

Aparo said she wakes up with a sore throat and congestion and worries about her 2-year-old son.

"Recently he got a checkup and arbitration alerted us that, you know, we should be concerned based on bloodwork about environmental pollutants. Things were different."

FOX 5 has reached out to DKN Ready to Mix, but has not heard back.