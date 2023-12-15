Brooklyn Con Edison substation explosion temporarily disrupts power in NYC

Crews in Brooklyn worked overnight to restore power to parts of New York City following an explosion at a Con Edison substation in the Dumbo section.

According to Con Edison, there was a fault on a high tension transmitting line just before midnight at the substation, causing customers to either see a dip or surge in power.

Most customers either saw a dip or surge in power. (FNTV)

The FDNY said there were reports of power issues across the city. At one point, over 1,000 customers had reported they lost power. It has since been restored.

At the Wegmans in downtown Brooklyn, there were reports of a person stuck in the elevator after the power went out.

The Wegmans in downtown Brooklyn. (FNTV)

Fire crews were seen entering the store with equipment to make the rescue.

Fire crews making the rescue. (FNTV)

Some witnesses described it as an explosion. They also saw black smoke coming from the station.