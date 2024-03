Image 1 of 5 ▼

A fire broke out at a church in Brooklyn on Easter Sunday afternoon, FDNY said on X.

"There are a total of five injuries at this time, all minor in nature," the FDNY said on X.

The fire happened at Our Lady of the Rosary Pompeii on Seigel Street in Bushwick.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

"Operations are ongoing," the FDNY said on X.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.