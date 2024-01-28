14-year-old boy struck, killed in chain reaction crash in Brooklyn; driver arrested: NYPD

article

A driver was arrested after a 14-year-old boy was struck and killed in a chain reaction crash in Brooklyn on Saturday, the NYPD said.

Officials responded to a 911 call at around 6 p.m. about a collision at the intersection of E. 81st Street and Glenwood Road in Canarsie where they found, Christian Antoine with trauma to the body.

Police say that Rayan Salmon, 45, of Brooklyn was driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz on Glenwood Road. He was approaching E. 181st Street when he collided with the front left fender of the second car.

After the Mercedes collided with the second car, it rotated clockwise, striking Antoine, who was walking across the intersection at the time, police said.

The driver of the SUV, Rayan Salmon, 45, of Brooklyn was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation.

Salmon was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County and is in stable condition.

The NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad is currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.