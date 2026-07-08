Brooklyn Bridge climber in custody after NYPD rescue

The Brief A man was arrested after climbing a cable of the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday night. NYPD officers were able to climb up the cables after him and bring him down safely. Brooklyn-bound lanes on the bridge were briefly closed during the incident.



One man was taken into custody on Wednesday after he was seen climbing the cables of the Brooklyn Bridge.

What we know:

The NYPD received reports of a man climbing the bridge around 8 p.m.

Video showed the man on the cable approaching the top of the bridge.

NYPD officers could also be seen climbing up the cable in pursuit of the man, who they described as "emotionally disturbed." Eventually, they were able to guide him down safely and take him into custody.

The Brooklyn-bound lanes of the bridge were closed while officers worked to get the man off the bridge, and have since reopened.

What we don't know:

The man was not identified.