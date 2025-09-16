Two Brooklyn bodega workers in custody after man found dead in Bushwick

The Brief Two Brooklyn bodega workers could face charges after 59-year-old Gerry Hill was found dead with head trauma outside a Bushwick store Monday evening. The United Bodegas of America is calling on Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez to drop the charges, arguing the workers acted in self-defense. The case has drawn attention citywide, with advocates warning that prosecuting the workers could endanger other bodega employees who face threats on the job.



Two Brooklyn bodega employees are facing charges after a man was found dead outside a Bushwick store Monday evening, according to police.

What we know:

Officials say they responded to a call of an assault inside the store at 193 Knickerbocker Ave around 7 p.m.

Police said they found 59-year-old Gerry Hill near the bodega, unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma, and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the confrontation.

While the cause of the deadly encounter is still under investigation, advocates are already calling for the case to be dismissed.

Bodega group urges DA to dismiss case

What they're saying:

The United Bodegas of America, an organization representing small grocery store workers, is urging Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez to dismiss the case.

Leaders of the group argue that the incident was an act of self-defense and should not result in manslaughter charges.

They argue that both workers are innocent, including 38-year-old clerk Mukel Shaibi, who remains in police custody. Shaibi, who has reportedly worked at the deli since 2016, is now awaiting further legal proceedings.

United Bodegas of America says clerks acted in self-defense

Fernando Mateo, a spokesperson for the organization, claims Hill had a lengthy criminal history and had caused repeated problems at the store. "He waited for Mukel to arrive, entered the store, and knocked out one of the employees," Mateo said in a statement. "Mukel, defending himself and his co-worker, struck the man back. That man, who should have been in jail, later died."

Mateo added that the workers are widely known and respected in their community.

"Our guys go to work every day. They are not looking to fight. These two bodega workers are loved in their community while a repeat offender with 26 arrests is now dead. Our justice system is broken. This was not murder. This was survival. Mukel is a husband, a father, a provider. He and his co-worker should not be treated like criminals. DA Gonzalez must drop all charges."

Why you should care:

Radhamés Rodríguez, president of the United Bodegas of America, said the outcome of the case could have lasting implications for workers across New York City.

"Every bodega worker in New York is watching what happens here," Rodríguez said. "If self-defense is punished, then no one behind a counter is safe. We demand justice for Mukel and his co-worker. DA Gonzalez must do the right thing."

What's next:

Prosecutors have not commented publicly on the case, and police have not released additional details about what led to the altercation.

For now, the two employees remain in custody as the investigation continues.