Brooklyn baseball coach arrested for alleged sexual abuse of teen players

A Brooklyn baseball coach has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing seven of his teenage players, the Brooklyn District Attorney's office said.

The coach, identified as Nicolas Morton, 31, of Park Slope, was arraigned on a 20-count indictment. Morton was the head coach at The Packer Collegiate Institute.

The Brooklyn DA's office said he was charged with:

Second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child

Third- and first-degree sexual abuse

13 counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Two counts of forcible touching

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said it is alleged that during his travel team’s practices and other settings, Morton consistently made sexual comments, repeatedly insisted that players show him their genitalia and touched their intimate parts on several occasions.

Gonzalez said the players were between ages 12 and 14.

At times, Morton allegedly refused to let athletes stop difficult conditioning exercises unless they exposed themselves to him, Gonzalez said. The DA's office said Morton allegedly threatened a number of boys from the team if they didn't oblige.

The DA's office said rumors started to circulate among players’ parents in July 2024.

"The disturbing details of this case highlight the lasting damage such behavior inflicts on vulnerable youth, and we are committed to holding this defendant fully accountable," Gonzalez said.

Morton's employment was terminated in August. He is set to return to court on Dec. 13.