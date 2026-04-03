Second suspect involved with shooting death of 7-month-old baby arrested

The Brief The second suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 7-month-old baby in Brooklyn has been arrested, according to the NYPD. Police are reporting that the individual was taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Charges are still pending.



A second person of interest in connection to the shooting death of a 7-month-old baby in Brooklyn is currently in custody, according to the NYPD.

Second suspect arrested

What we know:

Police are reporting that the individual, 18-year-old Matthew Rodriguez, was taken into custody and arrested in Pennsylvania.

Charges are still pending.

The backstory:

Amuri Greene, the first suspect who authorities believe is the gunman seen on surveillance video, faces multiple charges, including three counts of murder, attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

Greene was taken into custody after crashing a moped while fleeing the scene, authorities said. He later sought medical treatment for injuries before being apprehended. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

What is Greene charged with?

Amuri Greene, who authorities believe is the gunman seen on surveillance video, faces multiple charges.

The charges against Greene include:

Murder (3 counts)

Attempted murder

Criminal possession of a weapon (5 counts)

Attempted criminal possession of a weapon (2 counts)

Assault (2 counts)

What happened in Brooklyn?

The victim, Kaori Patterson-Moore, was struck in the head by a stray bullet around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday near Moore Street and Humboldt Street in Brooklyn, according to police.

Investigators said the infant’s mother was pushing her in a stroller when two suspects approached on a moped. Police said the passenger opened fire toward a group gathered on the corner.

"The male sitting at the rear of the moped can be seen taking out a gun and discharging at least two rounds toward the southwest corner," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "On that corner were several adults, as well as two strollers and several children standing nearby. Our seven-month-old victim was sitting inside one of these strollers when she was struck."

Authorities said the child was not the intended target.

Police said the suspects fled on the moped and crashed minutes later near Manhattan Avenue and Siegel Street while riding the wrong way. Surveillance video shows the pair being thrown from the vehicle before getting back on and continuing to flee.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Vigil expected for Kaori Patterson-Moore

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, community members in Williamsburg and Bushwick are planning a vigil following the baby’s death.

NYC clergy, the Brooklyn Collective Clergy Council and the United Clergy Council will host the gathering on Saturday at noon. Organizers say the vigil will focus on prayer, healing and community support in the wake of the tragedy.

"This should never be happening," organizers said in a statement. "Now more than ever, we must come together as a community united in prayer, worship, and compassion."