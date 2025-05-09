FDNY arrest man Brooklyn man for a series of arson fires

article

The Brief The New York City Fire Department has arrested a man in connection with three arson fires. FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker announced all fires had occurred in NYCHA housing in Brooklyn. Cherry was arrested on May 6, 2025.



New York City Fire Marshals have arrested 25-year-old Brooklyn man Unique Cherry in connection with three separate arson fires.

Arsonist arrested

What we know:

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Commissioner Robert S. Tucker said Cherry announced all the fires had occurred in NYCHA housing in Brooklyn.

"I commend our Fire Marshals' work in apprehending this dangerous individual," Tucker said.

Three separate fire incidents

Timeline:

FDNY responded to a fire at 1430 Bergen Street in Brooklyn on Jan. 26, 2025. Fire Marshals began their investigation by conducting a physical examination of 12 separate fires in the apartment.

The Marshals identified Cherry as a suspect, then discovered he was a person of interest in multiple other fire incidents.

Cherry was arrested on May 6, 2025. An interrogation of the suspect led to Cherry giving a detailed confession to the two other fire incidents: one fire set on Dec. 15, 2024 at 1191 Park Place and one fire set on Jan. 1, 2025 at 162 Troy Ave.

The case will be prosecuted by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. Cherry is charged with three counts of arson in the second degree, three counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, three counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree and three counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, "I commend the FDNY Fire Marshals for their thorough investigation that allowed my office to bring criminal charges. We will now seek to hold this defendant accountable and continue to work with all law enforcement partners to keep Brooklyn residents safe."