Brooklyn apartment fire claims one life, leaves multiple injured

One person is dead, and several others injured after a fire broke out in a Brooklyn apartment building on Monday.

The FDNY said the call came in just after 2 p.m. at a six-story apartment building on Rockaway Parkway near East 96th Street.

Officials said two men had to jump from the sixth floor during the fire, but are expected to be OK.

Featured article

A 49-year-old man was sent to Brookdale hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three others were also sent to Brookdale hospital in stable condition.

Citizen App showed the flames shooting out of a window on the top floor.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

The cause is still under investigation.