Brooklyn anti-Semitic attack leaves man hospitalized

The NYPD is investigating an anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn that left a man hospitalized.

Authorities say that on Friday afternoon, a man punched and kicked a 32-year-old man while making anti-Semitic remarks near President Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.

The suspect then ran off towards Schenectady Avenue.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately in his 30s, 6'3" tall with a dark complexion, slim build, short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.