Brooklyn 8th grader’s letter wins extra day off for NYC schools

A Brooklyn eighth grader has managed to give nearly one million New York City public school students an early start to their holiday break.

Isaac Regnier, a student at Seth Low I.S. 96, sent a letter to Mayor Eric Adams in the spring, along with a petition on Change.org, requesting that students be excused from school on December 23, the Monday before Christmas Eve. His efforts paid off, and on Tuesday, he received a phone call from the mayor himself announcing that the school calendar would be changed.

"So, December 23rd you and your classmates are now going to be off," Adams told Regnier during a call to his classroom.

Isaac’s petition arose after he realized that with Christmas Eve falling on a Tuesday this year, students would be required to attend school on Monday, December 23, before starting their break. Isaac felt that this one day was unnecessary, and his letter appealed to Mayor Adams to consider starting the break earlier.

As a result, NYC public school students and staff will now begin their holiday break on Friday, December 20, and return on January 6. The state’s 180-day school requirement will still be met, ensuring that students won’t miss any instructional time.