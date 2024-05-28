One of the last movie theaters in the Bronx closes after 30 years

article

The Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas on 161 Street in the Bronx is closing its doors after 30 years in business.

The cinema will officially sign off after its final showing on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

Many residents say they are disappointed, and that the theater had been a staple in the community for many years.

The company said that the closure was "a business decision" in a Facebook post.

This leaves the borough with a single movie theater left, the AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13 in Co-Op City.

"Sad times I remember when they opened !! I took my kids to this theater." — Facebook comment

"Siri, play Whitney Houston I Have Nothing," another user wrote.

"We truly thank you for your dedicated patronage and hope you've created special movie memories with us," the company wrote.

"Omg no this place holds sooo many memories damn time has changed so much," another customer said.