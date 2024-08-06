Bronx woman raped after suspect asks for directions: NYPD
BRONX - A woman was raped in the Bronx when a man approached her asking for directions on Monday morning, police said.
Police said it happened near Bergen Avenue and East 149 Street around 1 a.m. when the 35-year-old woman was approached.
The suspect then fled on foot towards Brook Avenue.
The woman was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.
(Credit: NYPD Crimestoppers)
Police said the suspect has a dark complexion and approximately 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a black shirt with a multicolored designed on the front, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a dark-colored backpack.
The NYPD's Bronx Special Victims Squad is investigating.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).