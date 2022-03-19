Bronx woman found dead with throat slashed inside NYCHA complex

The NYPD is investigating after a woman was found dead with her throat slashed inside of an NYCHA housing complex in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive at around 2:45 a.m. inside of an apartment in the Betances Houses located on East 14th Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx with a slash wound to her throat.

EMS responded and pronounced James dead at the scene.

So far there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

New York City has been struggling with a major spike in crime so far in 2022.

According to the NYPD, crime in the city rose by nearly 60% in February, with every major crime category seeing a rise in incidents.

On Friday, Mayor Eric Adams visited Chicago to meet with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to discuss ways the two cities can work together to combat crime and focus on intervention and prevention.