25 ounces of cocaine found in Bronx mother's diaper bag

A Bronx woman is in jail after police found 25 ounces of cocaine in her baby's diaper bag during a traffic stop in upstate New York.

According to the New York State Police, Shante Pleasant, 33, was pulled over on I-87 near the town of Coxsackie in Green County.

Authorities discovered that she did not have a valid driver's license, and were preparing to tow her car when they decided to take inventory of what was inside the vehicle.

Inside the car, police found 25.3 ounces (718.5 grams) of cocaine concealed inside her baby's diaper bag. Pleasant was driving with two of her children, a 13-year-old and a 7-month-old, at the time of her arrest.

Police arrested Pleasant, and she is facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

