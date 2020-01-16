Bronx twin sisters missing
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for help from the public locating missing twin sisters from the Bronx.
Leylani Berrios, 14, and Leyla Berrios, 14, were last seen on Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. inside their home at 1173 Colgate Avenue in the Soundvidew section of the borough.
Both are approximately 5 feet two inches tall and about 120 lbs.
Leylani was wearing a black and grey jacket and black and blue sneakers when she was last seen.
Leyla was wearing blue pants, a blue hoodie and a black jacket.
Anyone with information about the sisters is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:
1-800-577-TIPS (8477)
@NYPDTips on Twitter