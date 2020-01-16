Expand / Collapse search

Bronx twin sisters missing

Published 
Soundview
FOX 5 NY
article

Leylani Berrios, 14, (left) and Leyla Berrios, 14, (right) were last seen on Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. inside their home on Colgate Ave. in the Bronx.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for help from the public locating missing twin sisters from the Bronx.

Leylani Berrios, 14, and Leyla Berrios, 14, were last seen on Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. inside their home at 1173 Colgate Avenue in the Soundvidew section of the borough.

Both are approximately 5 feet two inches tall and about 120 lbs.

Leylani was wearing a black and grey jacket and black and blue sneakers when she was last seen.

Leyla was wearing blue pants, a blue hoodie and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about the sisters is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

NYPDCrimeStoppers.com

@NYPDTips on Twitter

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------