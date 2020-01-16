Bronx twin sisters missing

article

The NYPD is asking for help from the public locating missing twin sisters from the Bronx.

Leylani Berrios, 14, and Leyla Berrios, 14, were last seen on Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. inside their home at 1173 Colgate Avenue in the Soundvidew section of the borough.

Both are approximately 5 feet two inches tall and about 120 lbs.

Leylani was wearing a black and grey jacket and black and blue sneakers when she was last seen.

Leyla was wearing blue pants, a blue hoodie and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about the sisters is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

NYPDCrimeStoppers.com

@NYPDTips on Twitter