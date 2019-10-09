Bronx teen is first reported vaping death in NYS

A 17-year-old boy from the Bronx is the first reported death related to vaping in New York State.

The teen is also the youngest in the nation to die from smoking e-cigarettes.

At least 24 people have been killed nationwide after having been sickened with vaping-related illnesses.

The Bronx teen died Oct. 4 after being hospitalized a month, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The teen's death was reported to the NY State Department of Health.

The governor's administration reports it's received 110 reports from New York physicians of severe pulmonary illness among patients between the ages of 14 to 69 years who were using at least one vape product prior to becoming ill.



The vaping industry successfully sued to temporarily block the Cuomo administration's recent ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

