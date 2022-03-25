Bronx teen breaks into 9 Long Island businesses in 4 hours, cops say

article

A teenager from the Bronx has been arrested after allegedly breaking into 9 businesses in just 4 hours.

The Nassau County Police Department says that Richard Morgridge, 18, broke into the businesses located in Carle Place and Mineola within just hours of each other early on the morning of January 29.

Morgridge allegedly began his spree at 12:43 a.m. by breaking into Carman Drugs in Carle Place. From there, he traveled barely a half-mile down Westbury Avenue to strike at Low Cost Manufacturing.

Almost two hours passed before Morgridge moved on, striking at AAC Convenience in Mineola. He then broke into six more businesses nearby in barely 90 minutes, beginning at the Mineola Diner and finishing at Brasa Rodizio, all in Mineola.

Morgridge was arraigned on March 24 in Hempstead, where he is facing nine counts of 3rd-degree burglary. Bail was set, but not posted.

This arrest isn't Morgridge's first, according to authorities, he had been arrested twice already in 2022, both times in New York City where he was hit with a total of fifteen charges of 3rd-degree burglary.