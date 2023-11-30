Bronx triple stabbing: 19-year-old victim's son charged in killings of 5-year-old, couple

A 19-year-old man, identified as the son of a victim killed in Sunday's triple fatal stabbing in the Bronx, has been charged with their murders, the NYPD said.

According to police, Jayden Rivera was arrested Wednesday evening, three days after a 5-year-old boy, his 33-year-old mother and his 38-year-old father were found stabbed to death inside a Mott Haven apartment.

Jayden Rivera is charged with murder-multiple victims, murder-intention, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the New York Post, Jayden, the son of Jonathan Rivera, 38, checked into the Westchester County Medical Center in Valhalla following the murders.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 7 a.m. at 674 E. 136th St., where they found Jonathan with stab wounds to the torso in the first-floor hallway.

According to police, the man's body was found by neighbors earlier that morning.

"I opened my door to go to work and the body was there," one tenant told FOX 5 NY's Michelle Ross.

Officials made another gruesome discovery when they went inside the apartment and found the 5-year-old boy, identified as Kayden Rivera, and the 33-year-old mother, identified as Hanoi Peralta, dead with stab wounds to the body.

"I know I heard that, and then I heard a woman screaming." — Fernando Cruz, a neighbor

A neighbor who also lived on the first floor said he heard a commotion the night before.

"There was a scuffle or something going on in the hallway," the neighbor, Fernando Cruz, said. "I know I heard that, and then I heard a woman screaming."

Jonathan Rivera was a maintenance worker at a nearby daycare center. His employer described him as a dedicated worker and loving father.

The Post also said the couple, along with their 5-year-old son, were on a date night hours before they were killed.