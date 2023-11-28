Bronx triple stabbing: Victim's son eyed as potential suspect in Mott Haven murders

The NYPD said the 19-year-old son of one of the victims in Sunday's triple fatal stabbing in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx is being looked at as a potential suspect in the murders.

According to the New York Post, the son of Jonathan Rivera, 38, checked into the Westchester County Medical Center in Valhalla following the murders.

But police said he has not been named or charged.

The three people, including a 5-year-old boy, were found stabbed to death Sunday morning inside an apartment, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 7 a.m. at 674 E. 136th St., where they found Rivera with stab wounds to the torso in the first-floor hallway.

According to police, the man's body was found by neighbors earlier that morning.

"I opened my door to go to work and the body was there," one tenant told FOX 5 NY's Michelle Ross.

Officials made another gruesome discovery when they went inside the apartment and found the 5-year-old boy, identified as Kayden Rivera, and his 33-year-old mother, identified as Hanoi Peralta, dead with stab wounds to the body.

"I know I heard that, and then I heard a woman screaming." — Fernando Cruz, a neighbor

A neighbor who also lived on the first floor said he heard a commotion the night before.

"There was a scuffle or something going on in the hallway," the neighbor, Fernando Cruz, said. "I know I heard that, and then I heard a woman screaming."

Police responded to a 911 call at 674 E. 136th St., where they first found Jonathan Rivera with stab wounds.

Rivera, identified as the father, was a maintenance worker at a nearby daycare center. His employer described him as a dedicated worker and loving father.

The Post also said the couple, along with their 5-year-old son, were on a date night hours before they were killed.