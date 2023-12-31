Bronx fatal fire leaves 5 injured, 2 NYPD officers hospitalized: officials

Image 1 of 3 ▼

At least one person died and five people were hurt in a fire in the Soundview section of the Bronx on Saturday, the FDNY said.

The NYPD confirmed two officers went to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say they received the call around 8 p.m. when flames broke out on the second floor of a five-story building on Elder Avenue. Citizen footage shows the flames shooting out of the window of the second floor.

Five people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. A sixth person was taken to Jacobi Hospital and later died.

It took an hour for firefighters to get it under control.

There is no word on what caused the fire.