VIDEO: Shootout near school in Bronx

The NYPD has released a shocking video showing a shootout that broke out just steps from a school in the South Bronx earlier this month.

Police are looking for the five people seen in the video footage taken just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, on East 150th Street near Cedar Lane in Mott Haven.

Two groups of young men in their teens or 20s exchanged shots around the corner from Boys Prep Bronx Elementary School, police said. One group had three people and the other had two people.

The video shows one person from the group of three opening fire with a handgun. The trio is then seen running away westbound on 150th Street. The shooter was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Video footage from another camera shows a person from the other group returning fire from behind an SUV. Police said they ran away eastbound on 150th Street. That shooter was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

Another camera angle shows an adult and several children walking on a blocked-off street outside the school. They are seen coming to an abrupt stop when the shooting starts.

Although no one was hurt in this gunfire, shootings with child victims have skyrocketed in New York City in recent years.

The NYPD has stepped up its operations to take illegal guns off the streets. Cops made 393 arrests for illegal firearms in September, bringing the year-to-date total to 3,425, the NYPD said. That is an almost 21% increase compared to the 2,832 gun arrests made through September 2020.

If you have any information on this or another shooting, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips . Police say you can remain anonymous.