Bronx shootings leave 1 dead, multiple injured in violent weekend

Two men were shot on Saturday after a slew of shootings took place in the Bronx, police said.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a person being shot at Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and a 49-year-old man with graze wounds to his stomach.

Police said the 31-year-old man was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Lincoln, where he died. The 49-year-old man was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the 31-year-old man is being withheld pending family notification, police said.

This comes a day after two more shootings happened on Friday.

In the first shooting, a 24-year-old man was shot in the back in the Bronx.

On Friday, officers found Jabbi Mahmudo with multiple gunshot wounds to his back on Anthony Avenue in the Mount Hope section.

He died at Saint Barnabas Hospital. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The second shooting happened just before midnight when a 42-year-old man was grazed on the head inside a bodega in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

The shooting happened at East 180th Street and Grand Concourse. The 42-year-old man was seen walking his dog before the shooting, police said.

Police said the man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital by private means and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.