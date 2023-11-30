1 injured in Bronx shooting involving off-duty police officer

article

The NYPD is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that at around 3:05 p.m., a 42-year-old man walked into a store on White Plains Road and 229th Street in the Wakefield neighborhood and got into an argument with an off-duty NYPD officer who was also in the store.

During the dispute, the off-duty police officer fired his weapon once, striking the man once in the left arm and subsequently grazing the man's chest.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated. He is likely to recover.

Authorities have not released the names of the people involved in the shooting, including the off-duty officer.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a breaking news report. Check back with FOX 5 NY as this story develops.