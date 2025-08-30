3 injured in Bronx shooting, suspects flee on moped

The Brief Three people — two teenagers and one adult — were injured in a shooting near the intersection of Marion Avenue and East Fordham Road on Friday night. A 17-year-old and a 20-year-old were shot in the leg and knee, respectively, while a 28-year-old suffered a graze wound to the back of the head. The two suspects, who are described as men dressed in all-black and all-gray clothing, left the scene on a scooter or moped.



New York police are searching for two men who drove away on a moped after a shooting in the Bronx left three people injured on Friday night.

Shooting on Marion Ave and East Forham Road (Photo: LLN NYC)

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Marion Avenue and East Fordham Road in the Bronx, where they discovered the three victims. The shooting happened around 8:57 p.m.

Police found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the leg and a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his right knee. Both were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. A third victim, a 28-year-old male, was grazed by a bullet on the back of his head and was treated at the scene.

According to witnesses, the two suspects, described as men wearing all-gray and all-black clothing, fled the area on a scooter or moped. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying them.