3 injured in Bronx shooting, suspects flee on moped
NEW YORK - New York police are searching for two men who drove away on a moped after a shooting in the Bronx left three people injured on Friday night.
Shooting on Marion Ave and East Forham Road (Photo: LLN NYC)
What we know:
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Marion Avenue and East Fordham Road in the Bronx, where they discovered the three victims. The shooting happened around 8:57 p.m.
Police found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the leg and a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his right knee. Both were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. A third victim, a 28-year-old male, was grazed by a bullet on the back of his head and was treated at the scene.
According to witnesses, the two suspects, described as men wearing all-gray and all-black clothing, fled the area on a scooter or moped. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying them.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from the New York Police Department.