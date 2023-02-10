Bronx shooting injures 4

article

The NYPD was investigating a quadruple shooting in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.

Police say that around 2:30 p.m., four men were shot near East Tremont Avenue and Hughes Avenue in the East Tremont section.

Two victims were reportedly shot in the chest and were in critical condition. Another victim was shot in the ankle and the fourth was shot in the buttocks.

Police say they were searching for a man in gray sweatpants and an olive-colored checkered long-sleeve shirt in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.